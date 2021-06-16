Marc J. Shapiro Buys 6,102 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 742,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

