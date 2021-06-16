Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.89. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 11,397 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 92.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

