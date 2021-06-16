Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

