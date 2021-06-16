Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

NYSE NET traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $97.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

