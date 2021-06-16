Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. 3,667,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,634. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

