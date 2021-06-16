MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on the stock.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.94 million and a PE ratio of -74.38. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883.86.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

