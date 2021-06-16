Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 5.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $81,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.