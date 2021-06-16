Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

MPW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 238,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

