MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $346,609.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00762921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.15 or 0.07694739 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

