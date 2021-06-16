Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

