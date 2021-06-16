Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

