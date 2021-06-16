Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 127,114 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

