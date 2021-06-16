Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.22. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.10 million, a P/E ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

