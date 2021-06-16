Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 931,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Merus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 265,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,931. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.