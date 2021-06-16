Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $29.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $144.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.97 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,053. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

