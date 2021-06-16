MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been performing well on prudent underwriting and expense management. Several accretive acquisitions led to business diversification and inorganic growth. Business streamlining over the years via divestitures have aligned the company with high-growth operations. MetLife undertook strategies to trim costs, which should aid margins. The company’s solvency position looks strong, which will help tide over the tough operating environment. Its solid free cash flow generation abilities and effective capital deployment measures are other positives. However, exposure to cat loss is a concern for the company. Also, the company's net investment income might remain under pressure due to lower interest rates.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26. MetLife has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

