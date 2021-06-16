Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus price target of $1,048.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.83%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Astrotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.19% 195.99% 23.93% Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Volatility and Risk

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 10.25 $602.74 million $25.72 52.82 Astrotech $490,000.00 124.22 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.