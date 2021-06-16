MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.