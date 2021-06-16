MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.
Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.