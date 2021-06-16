Michael L. Manelis Sells 10,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

