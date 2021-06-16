Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $257.38. 27,060,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,002,084. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

