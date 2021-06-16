Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 942,453 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,021,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $191.46 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

