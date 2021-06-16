Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $343.88 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and $113,474.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $343.88 or 0.00889785 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00144889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00181183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.00961681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,673.96 or 1.00067320 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,155 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

