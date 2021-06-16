Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MITK opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.17 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 181,721 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

