Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.76. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

