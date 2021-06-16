Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 33,234 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

