Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 47,033 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.33 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

