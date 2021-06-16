Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,600 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

