Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,932 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.32. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

