Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $364.45 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $364.45 or 0.00928550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $204.37 million and approximately $847.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 221.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

