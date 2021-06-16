MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,179. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.81. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

