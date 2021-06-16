Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,874,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,440. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. 298,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,681,783. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

