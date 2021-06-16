Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,781. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

