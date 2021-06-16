Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

