MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

MOR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.97. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

