MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MTUAY traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
