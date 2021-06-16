MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTUAY traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

