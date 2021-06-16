My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 772,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

