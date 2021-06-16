Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 162,073 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,073 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 3.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 47,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

