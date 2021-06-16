Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,353 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 473,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

