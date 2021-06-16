NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,604 shares of company stock worth $11,421,339 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,031,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

