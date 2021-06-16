National Bank Financial Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.63.

EMP.A traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Empire has a twelve month low of C$30.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

