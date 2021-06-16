National Bank Financial Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.02.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.50 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

