National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roots in a report released on Sunday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Roots’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.40 million during the quarter.

