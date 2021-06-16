National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 283,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

