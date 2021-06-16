Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLLSF. HSBC raised Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 86,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

