Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NLTX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 180,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,957. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $213,072. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

