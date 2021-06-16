NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,719,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,772 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 5.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $177,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NTES stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,553. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.