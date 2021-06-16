NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. NetEase makes up 9.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $92,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,553. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

