New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,900 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Hubbell worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

