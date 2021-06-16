Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NCMGY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 28,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

