Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

